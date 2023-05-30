Turkish regulator probes election coverage of pro-opposition stations

Istanbul, May 30, (dpa/GNA) – Turkish broadcasting authority RTÜK has launched an investigation, into six leading TV stations that are critical of the government over allegedly “humiliating the nation” in their election night coverage, it said on Tuesday.

The authority is probing Halk TV, Tele 1, KRT, TV5, Flash Haber and Szc TV, basically all the nationwide opposition-leaning broadcasters, over alleged “insults” against the Turkish people during their election coverage, RTÜK wrote on Twitter.

It said the probe is based on “viewer complaints.”

The regulator “will not remain silent” faced with broadcasters which “do not respect the national will, democracy, election results,” RTÜK chair Ebubekir Sahin wrote on Twitter.

RTÜK also cited journalist Çigdem Toker’s comments on FOX TV that “democracy does not consist of the ballot box alone,” during the election coverage.

Leading journalist unions shared messages in solidarity with Toker.

RTÜK did not specify whether the TV stations are being probed over coverage in the first round or second on May 28. Toker made her remarks on May 28.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government directly or indirectly controls almost the entire conventional media landscape in Turkey, a reason observers cite for his victory in Sunday’s vote.

The broadcasting authority, led by officials considered close to Erdogan, has extended powers also on internet media, following recent legal changes.

Turkey ranks 165th out of 180 countries in terms of press freedom according to Reporters Without Borders.

GNA

