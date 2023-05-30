Three die in Austria hospital fire

Vienna, May 30, (dpa/GNA) – Three patients have died in a fire in an Austrian hospital.

According to the authorities, the flames broke out on Tuesday night in a room on the third floor of the Landesklinikum Mödling hospital near Vienna.

All help came too late for three men in the room, Matthias Hofer, spokesman for the provincial health agency (LGA), told the APA news agency.

Twenty people were reportedly slightly injured, and about 90 patients had to be transferred.

Federal and provincial criminal police offices have started investigating the cause of the fire.

Two victims were 78 and 81 years old. There was initially no information on the third death.

GNA

