Students express happiness to participate in AU Day

By Iddi Yire

Accra, May 26, GNA – Students in second cycle institutions who participated in the 60th Anniversary Parade and Flagraising ceremony of the African Union (AU) Day held in Accra on Thursday have expressed gratitude to the Government for the opportunity to be part of the event.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the ceremony, the students said it reignited continental unity as advocated by the founding members of the AU, including President Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana and Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, to eschew neo-colonialism.

The students commended Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, for ensuring that this year’s event included African Continental Food Bazaar, which was served freely to all participants.

Miss Jessica Emefa Kuwuornu, a third year student of Kinbu Senior High Technical School, said she enjoyed the event, especially having the opportunity to taste different dishes from Ghana, Morocco, South Africa, Nigeria and Algeria.

“This is part of learning about the culture of other people and countries,” she said.

Master Bress John, a third year student of Presbyterian Senior High School, Osu, said: “To the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we say thank you very much for inviting us. We have learnt a lot at the event.”

Master Elvis Owusu, a form three student of St Thomas Aquinas SHS, hailed the beautiful parade mounted by the Ghana Armed Forces and the flagraising ceremony.

Touching on the Food Bazaar, he said he and his colleagues had the opportunity to eat Ghanaian, Libyan and Gambian foods.

Master Nurudeen Mogozure, a form three student of the Sacred Heart Technical Institute, said he enjoyed delicious dishes from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo and Morocco.

Master Bright Ansah, also a third year student of Sacred Heart Technical Institute, expressed gratitude to the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the AU for organising the event and the exposure he and his colleagues had had.

This year’s event was on the theme: “The Accelerated Implementation of the AfCFTA”.

GNA

