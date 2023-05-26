Kumawu By-election: John Mahama congratulates MP-elect

Accra, May 26, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has extended congratulations to Mr Ernest Ayim, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament-elect for Kumawu.

The former President, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, also congratulated the people of Kumawu for the peaceful conduct of the Tuesday, May 23, parliamentary by-election.

“Of course, I cannot forget the warmth of the people and the enthusiasm demonstrated when I led a delegation of the NDC to campaign for our candidate, Kwasi Amankwah. I am very grateful,” Mr Mahama stated.

He said that enthusiasm was aptly demonstrated in the increased number of votes the NDC’s candidate garnered in the poll – 1,284 actual votes, representing an increase of 52.6 per cent over the party’s 2020 performance.

That was significant, considering the fact that the constituency had historically been an NPP stronghold, he said, adding: “The election result was a great sign from the good people of Kumawu.”

Mr Mahama said judging from the results, the ruling NPP had clearly recorded a significant reduction in the overall votes in their strong hold.

“We may not have succeeded in flipping the seat, but I am proud that, as a collective, spearheaded by our National Chairman and General Secretary, we have had the opportunity to test our reviewed electoral

operational procedures, including monitoring, party agent selection and training, collation, and transmission of results.”

“I would want to congratulate the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and his men and women for their assistance in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the polls.”

Mr Mahama said the conduct of the police personnel gave confidence for the future that they would continue to bear true allegiance to the state and not to any political party.

“To the Electoral Commission, you are once again reminded that a credible election depends as much on the persons you recruit and appoint as presiding and other officers as much as it depends on the collaboration with the agents and representatives of the political parties,” he said.

He noted that some infractions occurred during the elections, and the party’s monitoring teams that detected those infractions would be looking forward to engaging further to ensure the corrective measures were taken to avert such in any other election.

The former President commended the NDC’s team from the branches, constituency, region, and national, and the many selfless members of the party who were in Kumawu to assist to ensure a smooth process.

GNA

