Spio-Garbrah declares support for Mahama; predicts landslide victory

By Edward Acquah

Accra, May 08, GNA – Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a former Minister of Communications, has declared support for Mr John Dramani Mahama ahead of the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

At a press conference in Accra on Monday, Dr Spio-Garbrah said Mr Mahama was in pole position to win Saturday’s flagbearership contest and subsequently wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 presidential election.

He said research conducted by his team of researchers at the regional and national levels and on social media indicated that the former President would secure not less than 80 per cent of the total number of votes on Saturday.

“We have conducted various analysis of the election results of the past and have undertaken a S.W.O.T. analysis of our candidates looking into the future and have also examined the individuals who picked forms to contest the current flagbeareship race.

“…our research shows that the preference level for President John Mahama as the most credible and winnable candidate of the NDC to contest the presidential election was above 90 per cent,” he said.

The NDC is expected to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Former President Mahama, who was the flagbearer of the NDC in the 2012, 2016, and 2020 presidential elections, is being challenged by Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi, and Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance.

Dr Spio-Garbrah, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, contested Mr Mahama for the NDC flagberarship slot in 2019 but lost to the former President.

In 2008, he contested to the lead the NDC in the 2008 presidential elections but lost to late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Dr Spio-Garbrah commended Dr Duffuor and Mr Bonsu for taking a bold step to advance democracy in the NDC and urged the two candidates to support Mr Mahama after the primaries to secure victory for the NDC in the 2024 general election.

He said the country’s economy was in dire straits and required “urgent and speedy rebranding” to rebuild key sectors of the economy and deliver prosperity to the people.

He said he was confident that Mr Mahama could put the economy back on track and rebrand the country.

Dr Spio-Garbrah also stated his readiness to use his experience and expertise from his private and public services across the globe to contribute to efforts to rebuild the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

