Ghana National Fire Service opens new station at Saboba

Solomon Gumah

Saboba (N/R), May 8, GNA – The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has opened a new fire station at Saboba in the Northern Region to bring its services closer to the people and augment efforts at protecting lives and property.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade 1 (ACFO1) Mr James Ankrah, the Northern Regional Fire Commander, during the opening of the station, reiterated the commitment of the GNFS to protecting lives and property.

The facility would serve as a catalyst to boost investor confidence whilst providing development and other employment opportunities for the youth.

He said the GNFS had extended its coverage by opening two more stations in the region, adding that the Kpandai and Kumbungu district stations would soon be opened.

He charged the Saboba District Fire Officer to ensure that the facility was put to good use to reduce fire cases in the area.

Mr George Kitingyaab Bingrini, the District Chief Executive, said the new station would help safeguard residents against fire outbreaks, which often resulted in loss of lives and property.

He tasked the personnel to continue to sensitise community members on measures to reduce fire cases in the community.

Assistant Divisional Officer Grade One (ADO1) Mr Yussif Issahaku, Saboba District Fire Officer, said the station would serve as a motivation for personnel to be committed to work.

He pledged his commitment to ensuring the facility was put to good use.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

