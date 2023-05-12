Akatsi South: Abandoned Akatsi Hospital buildings deteriorating  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel /Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Akatsi (V/R), May 12, GNA – Doctors and nurses’ bungalows, boys’ quarters, theatre, and mortuary are on the verge of destruction at the Akatsi South Municipal Hospital.

The project, which started in 2012 under the erstwhile John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress led administration, has since been left in the bush uncompleted.

Mr Mawuli Asimenu, the administrator of the hospital, made this known during a visit of members of Volta and Oti Chapter of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) to assess the extent of challenges affecting the hospital.

Mr Asimenu, on his part, said the abandoned project is overgrown with bushes and remained unattended for years, with the weather dictating the pace of destruction.

“These projects were there before the majority of the health workers were transferred to the hospital.”

Dr Julius Patamia, the Volta and Oti Regional Secretary of the GMA, after the tour, said the visit was to ascertain the level of damage the hospital suffered some months ago after a fire outbreak.

He said it was their duty to keep monitoring and championing the good welfare of their members as well as their working conditions.

Dr Patamia disclosed that most of the facilities in the hospital posed danger to the workers.

“The main problem here is inadequate accommodation and l cannot believe that this big hospital has no mortuary facility. Urgent steps ought to be taken in this regard.”

Dr Patamia also cautioned members of the public to desist from politicising the project, adding “the health of our people in the Municipality is more important than politics.”

He explained that the provision of accommodation for doctors and other health workers at the hospital would help attract more health workers as well as the need to control emergencies.

Dr Patamia urged the government to complete the abandoned hospital facilities.

Another visit by the Ghana News Agency to the project site, saw parts of the building, which is about 75 per cent complete, deteriorating at a faster rate.

GNA

