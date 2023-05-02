Mr Andrews Addoquaye Tagoe awarded for outstanding service to Trades Union Congress

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 2, GNA – Mr Andrews Addoquaye Tagoe, the Deputy General Secretary of the General Agriculture Workers Union (GAWU) has been honoured for his 26 years of dedication, meritorious and outstanding service to the Union and the Trade Union Movement.

He was part of the team that rescued over 4,500 Children from Child labour, Forced Labour and Trafficking and organising the parents into the Union.

Mr Tagoe picked the awards during the 2023 Special National May Day Celebration held in the Upper East Regional Capital, Bolgatanga on the theme:” Protecting incomes and pensions in an era of economic crisis: Out responsibility.”

He was awarded for his invaluable contribution to the Union in various capacities as the Deputy General Secretary, Anglophone African Coordinator, Global March Against Child Labour, Occupational Safety, Health, and Environmental / Child Labour (Specialist).

The Deputy General Secretary created the ‘Torkor Model’, a Concept of Child Labour Free Zones in Africa.

Mr Tagoe told the GNA that “I see this award as a victory in our work in promoting labour and decent work for Agricultural Workers in Ghana especially our work in addressing child/ Forced Labour.”

He dedicated the award to the over 4,500 children, now champions, who they rescued during their programmes.

“It gives us the hope that the battle can be won and together we can end Child/Forced Labour and also it is a big motivation for me to serve GAWU and the country, the more,” he added.

He also dedicated the awards to his family for their support and permission to be absent from home most of the time, saying hard work pays.

GNA

