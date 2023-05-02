Justice Torkonoo’s nomination referred to Appointments Committee for consideration, report

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, May 2, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Parliament to facilitate the approval of Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo as the Chief Justice.

The President, in a letter to the Speaker, said the facilitation of Justice Torkonoo’s approval was to avoid a vacuum in the office of the Chief Justice pending the retirement of Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah on May 24, 2023, when he attains 70 years.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, presiding over proceedings, read a letter from President Akufo-Addo to the House during the emergency sitting of Parliament on Tuesday.

“It is my respectful hope that the approval by Parliament of Justice Torkonoo can proceed expeditiously to enable her to assume office as soon as practicable following the retirement of Chief Justice Anin Yeboah,” it read.

Mr Osei-Owusu, subsequently, referred the letter to the Appointments Committee for consideration and report to the House.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, President Akufo-Addo nominated Justice Torkornoo, a Justice of the Supreme Court, as the next Chief Justice of Ghana.

Justice Torkornoo, 60, has been on the Supreme Court for the past four years and a member of the Judiciary for the past 19 years.

Her nomination came after President Akufo-Addo had consulted the Council of State in fulfilment of Article 144 (I) of the Constitution, which governs the appointment of a Chief Justice.

Article 144 (1) requires the President to consult the Council of State before seeking the approval of Parliament of the new Chief Justice.

“Consequently, I am nominating Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo, a member of the Supreme Court, as the New Chief Justice. I hereby enclose a copy of her Curriculum Vitae for your attention” the President said in a letter to the Council of State.

If approved by Parliament, Justice Torkornoo would be the third female Chief Justice after Justice Georgina Theodora Wood and Justice Sophia Akuffo.

GNA

