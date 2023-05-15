Mother’s Day: NPP women celebrate in Krachi East 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 15, GNA- Ms Pearl Akua Agyemang, a graduate teacher and former parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Kpone Katamanso Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has reiterated the Party’s commitment to championing the International Women’s agenda and development in Ghana.

She encouraged women to stand firm in pursuing their careers saying they deserve to be protected and empowered by the state to excel.

Ms Agyemang said this when she joined the Krachi East NPP Women’s Wing to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday.

She took the opportunity to acknowledge all women, who contributed in diverse ways to nation-building.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ms Agyemang said President Akufo-Addo appointed Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, who was the first woman to be elevated to that high office, and Justice Sophia Akuffo, Ghana’s second female Chief Justice.

Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo has currently been nominated as the third female Chief Justice, she said, adding that Madam Jean Mensah, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, was among the many women appointed to sensitive positions of decision-making.

As part of the celebration, more than 120 branch women organisers from Krachi East benefited from skills training to enable them to set up small businesses.

Ms Harriet Nseafo, constituency women’s organiser, expressed satisfaction with the programme and said the participants had been impacted with enough knowledge and skills to improve their lives.

GNA

