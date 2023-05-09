Ghana Highway Authority to close portions of Agona- Ahanta highway for maintenance

By Seth Danquah

Takoradi, May 09, GNA -The Ministry of Roads and Highways in collaboration with Ghana Highway Authority, has announced that Ewusiejoe section of the Takoradi-Agona -Ahanta highway in the Western Region would be closed to traffic on Saturday May 13,2023.

The closure which would last for 12 hours beginning from Saturday, 13th May 2023 at 2200 hours to Sunday,14th May 2023 at 10.00 hours would enable the Authority to undertake some repair works on the bridge.

In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Division of the Ministry and copied to the GNA explained that the closure was to enable the GHA to carry out major repair works on the Butre Bridge at Ewusiejoe near Takoradi.

The statement indicated that motorists traveling between Takoradi and Ahanta Agona and beyond and vice versa are cautioned that no vehicle can access the bridge while the repair works are ongoing.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

