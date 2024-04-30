Judge finds Trump in contempt for violating gag order as trial continues

April 30 (CNN/GNA) – Judge Juan Merchan ruled Tuesday that nine of Trump’s posts breached his gag order.

In the ruling, the judge said the gag order imposed by the court was “lawful and unambiguous” and said that Trump violated it “by making social media posts about known witnesses pertaining to their participation in this criminal proceeding and by making public statements about jurors in this criminal proceeding.”

Prosecutor shows jury wire transfer authorization form used for $130,000 payment

Prosecutor Becky Mangold has shown the wire transfer authorization form that Michael Cohen filled out the following morning on October 27.

The wire transfer was for $130,000, from Essential Consultants to Keith Davidson’s trust account. Davidson’s client was Stormy Daniels.

The wire transfer form says the beneficiary is Keith M Davidson Associates PLC Attorney Trust Account.

“It’s an account that’s held by attorneys on behalf of one of their clients,” Witness Gary Farro explained.

Farro testified that Cohen listed the purpose of the wire as a “retainer.”

GNA/Credit: CNN

