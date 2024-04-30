More than 3,500 cocoa farmers in Akontombra benefit from free NHIS registration

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi Nkwadum (WNR), April 30, GNA – A total of 3,512 farmers from selected cocoa growing areas within the Akontombra district in the Western North Region have been supported to renew their expired National Health Insurance cards.

Others were also enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The gesture, supported by Boison construction limited, had a total of 914 persons enrolled onto the Scheme for the first time, while 2,598 were supported to renew their expired cards.

Mr Thomas Nyaaba Aboyah, an accountant of Boison construction limited, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the company as part of its corporate social responsibility intended to register more people from their catchment communities onto the National Health Insurance Scheme this year to enable them to visit the hospital anytime they fell sick.

“As a company operating in cocoa growing area, and many of the farmers not having National Health Insurance making it difficult to access health care, the company decided to assist them to register or renewed their expired cards,” he said.

He said the company would liaise with the Wiawso district office of the NHIS to extend the exercise to other communities within the Wiawso Municipal and Akontombra District Assemblies which fell within the company’s catchment communities to enroll more persons onto the Scheme to access quality health care.

“This is the first phase and would be extended to other communities during the second phase of the exercise”.

Mr Francis Ennin, the Wiawso District Manager of the NHIS, lauded the company for extending a helping hand to some of the residents.

He explained that Boison Company could not be left out when writing the success story of NHIS within Wiawso so far as active members were concerned because the company continued to pay for people to get registered onto the scheme.

He also announced that his outfit was ready and willing to collaborate with individuals and organisations that wished to register residents onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

He called on others to emulate what Boison construction had done to support the less privileged in society to get registered unto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

