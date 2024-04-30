Kwame-Akura East Assemblyman appeals for classroom block

By Kingsley Mamore

Kudorkorpe (O/R), April 30, GNA – Mr Wisdom Narteh Kwey, the Assembly member for Kwame-Akura East Electoral Area, has called on the Government and Krachi East Municipal Authorities to assist Kudorkorpe M/A Basic school with a six-unit classroom block to make learning conducive for the pupils.

Engaging with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit, the Assembly man said that the school situated at Kudorkorpe is currently not conducive for teaching and learning because stray animals have access to the classroom during school hours.

Some of the pupils, who spoke with the GNA, appealed to the government to assist them to make learning at school a happy one.

“Anytime it rains we have to abandon classes and go home, and if it rains in the morning it means no school for us because the classroom will be flooded with the rainwater”.

Torgbe John Kudor, the Headman of the community said the school was now one of the most deprived primary schools in the Municipality.

He said the school had been neglected without a single decent classroom and proper school furniture for meaningful studies since its establishment.

Torbge Kudor said the situation was worrying as classes had to end suddenly whenever it threatened to rain because pupils must run to their homes for shelter.

He pleaded with President Akufo-Addo and the Education Ministry to ensure the speedy provision of a befitting classroom block for the community and to relief parents and guardians from worrying over the safety of their children.

GNA

