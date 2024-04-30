More than 40 facilities completed under Akufo-Addo-Dr Okoe-Boye 

By Samira Larbie

Accra, April 30, GNA- The Akufo-Addo Government since it took office has completed more than 40 health facilities across the country towards improving healthcare delivery, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, Representative of the President at the Ministry of Health,has said.

The 40 facilities, he said, include polyclinics, district centres, specialised units, and CHPS compounds, adding that all the facilities were outside Agenda 111.

He said there were plans for additional 20 facilities.

“I’m not going to show pictures. Like I said we’ll carry everybody along so that you experience it. You walk through it, you see and you can preach it,” he added.

Dr Okoe-Boye made this known when he paid a maiden working visit to the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) to see how best to improve on the facility as the face of healthcare delivery in the country.

He was also at the Infectious Disease, and Nephrology and Urology Centers of the KBTH.

Dr Okoe-Boye, while expressing government’s commitment to improving healthcare delivering, urged all to appreciate efforts being made and support interventions by the Government.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

