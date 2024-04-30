PSWU-GNA organizes health screening for workers

Accra, April 30, GNA-Workers around the GNA vicinity on Tuesday benefitted from a free health screening exercise organised by the Ghana News Agency Division of the Public Service Workers Union ahead of May Day celebrations.

The workers were screened for Tuberculosis, Dental, Retro (HIV), Body Mass Index, Eye testing, blood sugar and blood pressure.

Mrs. Lydia Asamoah, Chairperson of the GNA – PSWU Division said workers’ health is of great concern and it was important that such periodic health screening was done for staff to ensure a healthy workforce.

“A healthy workforce is a productive workforce,” she said.

The screening exercise, which was supported by the Management of the Ghana News Agency, Ghandour Cosmetics Limited and Promasidor was organised ahead of the May Day celebrations to encourage especially the PSWU members to take their health seriously.

A health talk on the theme: Healthy Lifestyle for productivity was also organised to educate the workers about the need to adopt a healthy lifestyle, especially a healthy eating lifestyle.

Most of the workers expressed satisfaction about the health screening exercise and commended the PSWU for such laudable initiatives.

GNA

