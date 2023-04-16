By Joyce Danso

Accra, April 16, GNA – The National Peace Council (NPC) has urged students not to resort to the destruction of school property, physical and verbal attacks on teachers, colleagues, and opinion leaders in expressing their grievances.

Mrs Janet Sarney-Kuma, the Director of Capacity Development and Outreach, NPC, said the maintenance of peace was the responsibility of boththe young and old.

“This is because the youth are mostly the vehicle for the propagation of violence,” she said, and urged the students to be agents of peace in all endeavours.

Mrs Sarney-Kuma said this when Council engaged students of the Labone Senior High School (SHS) on the theme: “Promoting Tolerance and Peaceful Co-Existence in SHSs.”

The programme forms part of the NPC’s Peace Education Campaign in SHSs to consolidate itspeacebuilding efforts.

Mrs Sarney-Kuma said the NPC had planned to create peace clubs in senior high schools to help imbibe the tenants of peacebuilding, management and resolution of conflict in the youth for a peaceful nation.

However, funding was required to create, manage and sustain those clubs, she said, and appealed to corporate institutions to support the Council to achieve that objective.

Madam Adelaide Ama Boye, Headmistress of the School, expressed appreciation to the NPC for the insightful engagement to ensure the students prioritised peace in all activities.

She charged students to promote peaceful coexistence in the schools, homes and communities.

Topics discussed with the students included Alternative Dispute Resolution, Common causes of conflicts, Peaceful Coexistence, and the Staircase Model of Conflict Dynamics.

GNA

