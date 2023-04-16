Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria win IHF of Africa Zone Three Tournament

By Rihana Adam

Accra, April 16, GNA – Cote D’Ivoire and Nigeria Under-19 Female teams were crowned winners of the 2023 edition of the International Handball Federation (IHF) Africa Zone Three Trophy tournament held at the Tennis Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The four-day event was under the auspices of the Ghana Handball Association (GHA), Africa Handball Confederation (CAHB) and International Handball Federation (IHF) as part of preparation towards the Africa Handball Championship and the upcoming Accra 2023 Africa Games.

In the U-19 category, team Cote D’Ivoire defeated Benin for the first position with team Ghana winning the third position after defeating Liberia.

In the U-17 category, Nigeria won gold with Cote D’Ivoire picking the silver medal, as Benin settled for the bronze medal.

Ghana’s Fatimah Seidu was adjudged the best goal scorer with 57 goals, in the U-19 category.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Miss Seidu expressed her excitement and thanked Ghanaians for their support throughout the competition.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

