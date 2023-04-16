Voltic Ghana outdoors environmentally friendly premium bottled water

By Francis Ntow

Accra, April 16, GNA – Voltic Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, has introduced a new 750ml premium bottled water into the Ghanaian market.

The new plastic bottled water idea seeks to support Ghana’s effort and desire for an eco-friendly environment, as the company advocates for protection of the environment through proper disposal of plastic waste and recycling.

This inspired the company to shift from the known glass bottled premium water to a plastic premium bottled water – which can be recycled, while refreshing consumers with high quality standard drinking water, according the company’s decision makers.

The 750ml bottled water has a royal blue label with a new golden Voltic logo boldly embossed on it – a design that celebrates Ghanaian culture and emphasises the commitment to quality and standards of Voltic water.

The water contains natural minerals like Calcium, Magnesium, Bicarbonate, Nitrate, Sulphate, Potassium, and Iron, all of which which are essential for healthy growth, and have been filtered through sand, clay, limestone, granite, which retains the precious trace elements with the right level of pH (potential of hydrogen).

The premium bottle shows the company’s commitment to protect the environment and reduce Ghana’s carbon footprint, Flora Jika, Managing Director, Voltic Ghana Ltd, said at the launch over the weekend in Accra.

She said: “We are committed to protecting the environment by building more sustainable communities and cities. We can all play our parts by being intentional about the proper way to dispose of plastics.”

She added that the company would ensure that it collects as many plastics in produces into market, “…and for every one bottle we put into the market we will recycle its equivalent or more.”

“To do business the right way, we have positioned ourselves as leaders in environmental, social, and governance standards to promote the interests of our stakeholders and customers to reduce our carbon footprint,” Ms Jika emphasised.

Voltic’s World Without Waste initiative – targeted at making 100 per cent of the packaging recyclable by 2025 and using 50 per cent recycled material in bottles and cans by 2030, would support the safe environment and recycling ambition.

Seshnee Naidoo, Coca-Cola’s Franchise Director for the Equatorial Africa Region, said the new brand identity for Voltic emphasises their commitment to refresh our consumers, while encouraging them to embrace their own unique richness.

“We’re giving a true meaning to the popular saying, ‘water is life.’ Our new premium voltic bottled water is an embodiment of good life – it tastes refreshingly good, full of richness, and most importantly, proudly Ghanaian.”

She said they would increase their support to underserved communities with their water replenishment programmes, including the installation of mechanised boreholes areas that were mostly needed across the country.

Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, Deputy Minister, Sanitation and Water Resources lauded Voltic Ghana for supporting the country’s effort to provide safe-drinking water to people and the protection of underground and freshwater resources for more two decades.

“I wish to call on Management of Voltic Ghana not to rest on their oars, but rather strive to reach higher heights in the provision of safe-drinking water for the good people of Ghana,” he said.

He said the Government had reviewed the National Water Policy – formulated to guide the sustainable use, management and planning of water resources for drinking and other uses.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

