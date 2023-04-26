Serene Insurance provides protection for participants of Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon

Accra, April 26, GNA – Serene Insurance Ghana Limited, one of the leading insurance companies in Ghana, has provided a personal accident insurance cover for 1000 participants at the 2nd Edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, fixed for July 29, 2023.

The package worth GHC 1,000,000 is to provide cover for 1000 athletes, at a unit cost GHC 1,000 per athlete during the race.

In addition, the company would provide the organisers with 400 running vests for participating athletes worth close to GHC20,000, cash donation for the organization of the event and a 90-day Travel Insurance Policy for the winner.

Mrs. Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong Chief Executive Officer of Serene Insurance Ghana Limited, said marathons were very significant for promoting tourism, good health and physical fitness, and a healthy life style, hence the decision of her outfit to be the headline sponsors of the event.

He said marathons also help in promoting cities and towns across the world, as well as festivals adding that, for the event to be situated within the Homowo period offers wider coverage and greater benefits to all.

She noted that Serene Insurance’s decision to support the 2nd edition of the Accra

Inter-City Homowo Marathon was driven by the enormous benefits this

collaboration would bring to the participants (both active and remote) and

the nation in terms of fitness & health, tourism and sports opportunities.

“Serene Insurance believes that the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon had

the potential to be a major and leading event not only in Ghana, but across

the sub-region and Africa.

“And it is our desire to grow with this noble initiative, as we are looking forward to

greater things,” she added.

Mr. Henri Senyo Penni – General Manager of Medivents Consult organisers of the event expressed appreciation to the insurance company for their support, adding that it would bring the best out of the athletes.

He said it was no mean an achievement for an insurance company to support the race with such an amount in sponsorship especially in these critical moments of the national economy.

Mr. Senyo Penni noted that this year’s race would see a massive improvement in terms of the safety and security of athletes.

He announced that, aside the 21-Kilometer race, which is the flagship event, there shall be 10 and 5 kilometer races as well.

The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is fixed for Saturday, July 29, from the Accra Sports Stadium through some principal streets to Mantse Agbona, James Town.

It is part of the activities marking the annual Homowo Festival.

Over 1000 athletes are expected to participate in the race.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

