Black Loopers in good position to win medals for Ghana

Accra, April 26, GNA – The Black Loopers of Ghana enjoyed some good home support on the Opening Day of the 2023 West Africa Table Tennis Championship at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium.

Bernice Borquaye, Cynthia Kwabie and Augustina Baidoo were just exciting and determined to win the points to put Ghana in front.

Just like the patriotic Samuel Akayade, Joe Sam and experienced Felix Lartey in the Team event.

Ghana is hosting the 2023 West African Table Tennis Championship at the Trust Sport Emporium in Accra from Monday April 24 to April 27.

The participants include Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Benin, Senegal, Liberia, Cote D’ Ivoire and Sierra Leone.

In the last edition hosted by Nigeria, Ghana won two medals, silver and bronze.

The GTTA is partnered by Labadi Beach Hotel, Trust Sports Emporium Limited, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Other sponsors are Stanbic Bank, Special Ice, Asky Airlines, Accra City Hotel, Mascot Hotel, Sun Seekers and the Media.

The Opening Day attracted some dignitaries like Ghana’s Ambassador to China, HE Edward Boateng, Lawyer Richard Akpokavie former Secretary General of the Ghana Olympic Committee and Presidents of some Federations.

GNA

