CHRAJ tasks Ghanaians to prioritise battle against corruption

By Angela Ayimbire

Tema, April 24, GNA – The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) says fighting corruption requires collaborative efforts and, thus, urged Ghanaians to prioritise that agenda to ensure state funds are spent wisely.

Mr Richard A. Quayson, Deputy Commissioner, CHRAJ, therefore called on all stakeholders to assist in reporting corrupt persons for the law to take its cause.

“God did not give us other states; rather, He gave us this country called Ghana; therefore, we must build this nation for ourselves to its highest core; corruption is an act against the state and the interests of generations yet unborn,” he said.

Making his contributions on the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Industrial News Hub Dialogue Platform, Mr Quayson said public sector integrity required public officials to use state resources effectively, honestly, and in the public interest.

He spoke on the topic: “Public Service Integrity in the Fight Against Corruption,” and noted that educating the public to appreciate the fact that corruption was a canker to society’s growth could lead to the required results.

“Public service integrity is critical for the development of strong institutions and convinces individuals that the Government is working in their best interests rather than the interests of a select few,” Mr Quayson said.

“Integrity is not just a moral issue; it is also about making economies more productive, public sectors more efficient, and societies and economies more inclusive.”

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Tema Regional Manager, GNA, called for stronger collaboration between anti-corruption organisations and the media to uncover corrupt practices.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

