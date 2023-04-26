GFA launches 2023/24 Beach Soccer League; winner to receive Ghc15, 000

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, April 26, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched the maiden 2023/24 Ghana Beach Soccer League billed to kick off on Saturday, May 27 in three venues in Accra.

The maiden Beach Soccer League under the auspices of the GFA would see 14 clubs in three regions contest for the coveted trophy where the winner receives Ghc 15,000 with medals and a giant trophy, whilst the runner-up gets Ghc7,000 plus medals.

During the launch on Monday at the GFA Secretariat in Accra, the President of the football governing body in Ghana, Mr. Kurt Okraku said the 14 clubs participating would each take Ghc10,000 to prepare ahead of the competition.

The GFA President said the referees were ready, well trained, and would give off their best for a healthy competition.

He added, “We have huge potential here and if all clubs give off their best, Ghana will be a strong force in Beach Soccer in Africa.”

Mr. Okraku thanked the Beach Soccer Committee led by Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah for their hard work and commitment towards building Beach Soccer in Ghana.

Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey, the founder of Cheetah Beach Soccer said his team was ready for the league and fired a warning to three-time champion former champions Keta Sunset Sports and other clubs to be wary of his side, adding that, Cheetah Beach Soccer will clinch the ultimate.

The Vice Chairman of the Beach Soccer Committee, Mr. Yaw Gyamfi expressed excitement over the commencement of the league and believes that the 2023/24 league would see a transformed sport.

“We have been hungry for this launch for the past nine years when Beach Soccer was not active and I know we will see a different league under the GFA when a new season starts,” he added.

The 14 clubs to compete are Keta Sunset Sports, Havedzi Mighty Warriors, Sea Sharks, Teshi United, Ada Assurance, Layoca, Nungua Beach Soccer, Dansoman Beach Soccer, and Cheetah Soccer.

The rest are, Ocean Stars Tegbi Beach Soccer, Kedzi Miracle Beach Soccer, Vodza Iron Breakers, Senya Sharks, and Okere Rangers Beach Soccer Club.

