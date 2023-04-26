Ghana Table Tennis Association awards scholarships to six students

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 26, GNA – The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has awarded scholarships to six astounding young table tennis players.

The scholarship package would see each student get GH₵2000 per year and would be reviewed annually to help boost their academic performances.

The gesture was made on the opening day of the WTTC West Africa Regional Championship that is currently being staged at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, President of the GTTA, described the students as young people who have demonstrated the commitment to excel in sports and deserve the support to help propel them to greater heights. “We want them to grow and become a blessing to the country and themselves.

We often give these scholarships to students so that they can take school seriously and maintain the highest standards of discipline.

“These young ones have demonstrated the commitment and hard work to become great for the country by becoming future champions. We are delighted to offer them this package to further motivate them.

Noami Aryee, a beneficiary of the scholarship and a JHS student, speaking on the sidelines of the championships, said the financial package would ease the burden on her family.

She stated that the package would also help her acquire some books that would boost her academic performance, and she was grateful to the GTTA for the support.

