Dormaa Municipal Assembly yet to grant permission for the use of Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro (B/A), Apr 26, GNA – Mr. Alexander Obeng, Chairman, Dormaa Football Association, has said the Dormaa Municipal Assembly is unwilling to grant the association the approval to use the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium for play off matches for colts football, division two and three leagues.

Mr. Obeng said it’s common and public knowledge that the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium was managed and under the control of the Municipal Assembly, as such the refusal of the Assembly to grant the association request was flimsy and untenable.

He said only four out of the 10 teams in these divisions were playing their matches by adopting the Antwirifo Park in the Municipality, noting that six of teams in this divisions have pulled out due to cost of transporting players to the Park.

“If we were to have played these matches at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium, all these problems would not arise,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports in Dormaa Ahenkro to highlight the challenges facing the lower tier teams to find venues to honour matches, Mr. Obeng said several requests to management of Aduana FC to compel them to agree to their request and concerns have not been successful.

“We have written letters upon letters, and Aduana management have made us to swear affidavit severally, but this have not yielded any positive results.

“They claim our division is characterised with too much juju, spiritualism and fetishism in our games. They have only assured us, time without number, to wait and we have been waiting for a very long time nothing positive seems to be coming out of this,” he added.

He said they were willing to go and plan with Aduana management on how to draw out and schedule match fixtures in a way that division two, three fixtures doesn’t clash with premier fixtures.

Mr. Obeng indicated that it was true that Dormaahene personally invested heavily in the management of the stadium, but “this did not take away the very fact that it’s a community property of which Aduana FC has good stake”.

The chairman however, added that division one league matches were regularly honoured at the Wamanafo Park.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

