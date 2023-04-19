Bulgaria Temporarily Bans Import of over 20 Ukrainian Products, Exception Made for Transiting Goods

Sofia, April 19 (BTA/GNA) – At its weekly meeting on Wednesday, the caretaker government adopted a decision that temporarily limits the access of certain Ukrainian products to the territory of Bulgaria, Minister of Agriculture and Food Yavor Gechev told a news briefing. Bulgaria thus followed the example of three other countries over concerns that the market is saturated with grain crops.

“We have produce worth several billion that we believe we will have a hard time selling and we will incur losses, unless we take measures,” he added.

According to the Council of Ministers’ decision, from April 24 to June 30, 2023 Bulgaria will not allow on its territory over 20 Ukrainian products, including: wheat; wheat flour; sunflower seeds; corn; bee honey and bee products; raw and powdered milk; milk concentrate; walnuts, hazelnuts; poultry, pork, goat, and sheep meat; rye; barley; oats; sorghum; buck-wheat; starches; inulin; wheat gluten; soya; flaxseed; wine; wine vinegar; rapeseed; and ethyl alcohol.

The ban will not apply to transiting goods, provided they are transported in specialized vehicles and sealed at the border, without allowing unloading and reloading on Bulgarian territory. The ban also does not apply to goods accompanied by a declaration that the final destination is not Bulgaria.

The caretaker government’s decision takes into account the need to ensure the transit via solidarity lanes of essential foods for the most needy in third countries, the Government Information Service said.

BTA/GNA

