We offer women the dignity we give to humanity—Nana Kobena Nketsia V

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Essikado (WR), March 28, GNA – Nana Kobena Nketsia V, an astute Historian and Paramount Chief of Essikado traditional area has said the dignity society gave to womanhood will be the dignity society will experience.

He said, women, comparable to the mother hen held charitable deeds towards humanity in terms of values, nurturing and preserving the sanctity of the human being and must therefore be given recognition, acceptance, and full support to contribute meaningfully to the development of every society.

Nana Kobena Nketsia V told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that attributes such as protecting, caring, and teaching as exemplified by the Mother Hen is same with womanhood in all its entirety, “It’s about time Ghana and Mother Africa rose up and recognized these facts and give women more chance to contribute to societal growth and development “.

He narrated; “Hens are one of the most common birds we see every day on earth and are significant for their mother nature hence, “mother hen.”

The Paramount Chief said the Hen protected her chicks from external forces and taught them good survival skills and advised leaders to also pick up such traits in leadership to save the society from “collapse”.

He explained that society stood to gain very much should women be empowered to become more assertive leaders…”of course ingrained vices in our body politics may also be minimized and winner takes all may not have a place as women were always ready and willing to give.

The Revered Chief noted that women represented vessels of procreation without which humans would be extinct.

To him, statutory dates to recognize women must be affirmed with right commitment of the men in giving women the strong backing and footing to operate.

On marriage and development, the astute traditional ruler noted the need to build the institution on values that transcended generation adding, “Our desire should be on worth and values as Africans.”

He called for the strengthening of family bonds as Africans and position ourselves for real development as envisaged by gallant men and women who fought for the liberation of the continent adding, “We really need to avoid the going down syndrome and rise as Africans”.

