Black Meteors to seek Under-23 AFCON qualification against Algeria today  

Accra, March 28, GNA – Ghana’s U-23 side, Black Meteors will battle Algeria in the final Under-23 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification decider at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The giants managed to pull a shocking 1-1 draw in the first leg encounter in Algeria, as they were positive to triumph over the North African side hosting them in Kumasi.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko earlier on stated that the Meteors would beat their opponents at the Garden City following the preparations they had put in place with hopes of booking a slot at the continental competition.

This was not the first time the two sides had clashed in the AFCON qualifiers stage.

Ghana in 2019, eliminated Algeria in the AFCON qualifiers to make it to the competition where they placed fourth.

The West African side still stands a chance of making it to the tournament following the inclusion of some experienced players in the team.

The likes of Afriyie Barnieh, Fatawu Issahaku and Danlad Ibrahim, who had seen it all at the national team level have indeed added some bite to the team and Ghana would count on them to secure the enviable slot.

A win for Ghana would see them advance to the continental party in Morocco this year.

The 2023 U-23 AFCON tournament is scheduled for June 24 to July 8, 2023.

