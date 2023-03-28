Meeting towards Ghana, DR Congo PJCC Third Session underway in Accra

Accra, March 28, GNA – The Senior Officials Meeting towards the Third Session of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) between Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo is underway in Accra.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the three-day discussion would end on Wednesday, 29th March.

Madam Perpetual Dufu, the Coordinating Director for Multilateral Relations/International Organisations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, in her opening remarks, indicated that the meeting was an opportunity for participants to deliberate on potential areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade, finance, security, tourism, education, health, energy and transport, which had been identified in previous engagements as vital to the sustainable development of both countries.

She took the opportunity to wish the participants fruitful discussions which she hoped would ultimately translate into agreed minutes, relevant for the advancement of the cooperation between the two countries.

GNA

