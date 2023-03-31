Ukraine says it repelled 47 attacks as 400th day of conflict marked

Kiev, Mar. 31, (dpa/GNA) - Ukrainian troops defeated several simultaneous Russian attacks on different sections of the eastern front as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked 400 days of conflict on Thursday.

The sections near Kupiansk, Limansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinsk were subjected to attacks, the Ukrainian military reported on Thursday.

“A total of 47 attacks by the enemy were repelled.”

Once again, the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, which has been heavily contested for months, was at the centre of the action, general staff in Kiev announced in its situation report.

“However, our defenders are bravely holding the city and repulsing numerous enemy attacks,” the General Staff’s statement on Facebook reads.

On the 400th day of the war against Russia, Zelensky made a sombre but hopeful nightly video address.

“Four hundred days of our defense against full-scale aggression. This is a colossal path that we have endured,” he said.

Ukraine had survived the “most terrifying days” when the war began in February 2022, he said.

“We survived this winter too,” he said, referring to the massive Russian air and missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“Behind these words is a tremendous effort.”

The “heroism of Ukrainians” had led to the liberation of northern regions, Zelensky said.

“We are preparing our next steps, our active actions. We are preparing the approach of our victory.”

Zelensky said Ukraine’s successes were also made possible with the help of Western partners.

“Today, on the 400th day of resistance, of all-out resistance, I want to thank everyone in the world who is standing with Ukraine,” he said.

“Who shares our interpretation of freedom. Who supports our pursuit of justice. Who has the same strong conviction that we, Ukrainians, have… the conviction that the world should be based on rules, on civilized rules – on the rules of humanity, respect and peace. That is why Ukraine will win,” he added.

“Ukraine will win at the front. Ukraine will win in recovery. Ukraine will win in restoring justice.”

GNA

