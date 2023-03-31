Finland to join NATO after Turkish parliament gives final approval

Istanbul, Mar. 31, (dpa/GNA) - Turkey’s parliament voted on Thursday in favour of Helsinki’s accession to NATO, clearing the final hurdle for Finland to join the Western military alliance.

Finland’s full NATO membership is now pending only the last formalities, with NATO expected to send Helsinki an official invitation letter.

Following the vote, Finland President Sauli Niinistö thanked all 30 NATO members for their “trust and support,” via Twitter.

“Finland will be a strong and capable Ally, committed to the security of the Alliance. Finland is now ready to join NATO. We look forward to welcoming Sweden to join us as soon as possible,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin echoed his sentiments, taking to social media to thank NATO members for their support.

“As allies, we will give and receive security. We will defend each other. Finland stands with Sweden now and in the future and supports its application,” she wrote on Twitter.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also took to social media and said he welcomed Turkey’s vote.

“This will make the whole #NATO family stronger & safer,” he tweeted.

The decision ends Finland’s decades-long neutral status amid perceived security risks due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Nordic country shares a 1,340-kilometre-long border with Russia.

Finland, along with neighbouring Sweden, applied for NATO membership in May 2022.

Sweden’s membership is still pending Turkish ratification due to a number of sticking points, among them Ankara’s concerns over what it says is a lack of cooperation in fighting terrorism.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

