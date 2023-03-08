The 7th Ghana International Trade and Finance conference begins May 26 to 28

Accra , March 8, GNA – The 7th Ghana International Trade and Finance conference for 2023 will be held from May 26 toMay 28 at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

A statement signed by Mr Selasi Kofi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer said he had symbolically presented the Conference Credence to H.E Albert M. Muchanga – AU Commissioner Economic Development, Trade, Industry, Mining and Tourism at the margins of the just ended 36th AU Summit in Addis Ababa.

The presentation the CEO said had paved the way for further and deeper stakeholder engagements across board and markedthe commencement of the preparation for the 7th Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference, christened; GITFiC2023.

It said GITFiC 2023 would discuss three well researched topics and would be crowned with a continental declaration on a single currency and shall be known as the SENCHI DECLARATION ON AFRICA’S SINGLE CURRENCY IN SUPPORT OF THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENTAL FREE TRADE AREA.

The statement said the conference would for the first time assume the shape of BUSINESS TOURISM and would offer dignitaries and delegates a relaxed environment with tourism activities as specified on the registration portal.

The 7th Conference will be attended by H.E Albert Muchanga, who expected to lead a delegation from the African Union and all Economic blocs to deliver a Keynote Address.

Other panel-dignitaries expected include; Governor of Central Bank, Central Africa. Governor of Central Bank West Africa, Director General of the West African Monetary Institutes, WAEMU, Presidents and Chairperson of Regional Trade blocs amongst a tall list of others.

The statement urged interested delegates from across the world to register to participate by visiting https://gitfic.com/register-now/ to complete the registration form.

It said the portal would be opened to the global public on 8th March, 2023 and closed on 30th March, 2023 by noon GMT.

The statement said Media accreditation would be opened on scheduled dates on our various social media handles from Monday April 3 and closed on Monday 17th April, 2023 at noon GMT.

GNA

