The Church is crucial to proper character formation

By Robert Anane

Accra, March 8, GNA – The Church plays a crucial role in developing both the spiritual, and physical lives of Ghanaians. This conviction, continues to influence the Church to ensure quality education.

The Reverend Dr Ayembilla, Director, Educational Unit, Assemblies of God Church, said this at a ceremony in Accra, to seal a partnership agreement with Instill Education, a Pan African higher education institution, which focuses on teacher capacity development

He said the aim of the partnership was to equip education managers and teachers with 21st century skills towards improved learning outcomes for holistic human development.

Rev. Ayembilla said the time had come for the education unit of the church, to build the capacity of teachers within its supervision, especially through the medium of technology, to align with national best practices.

That, he said, would lead to improved learner outcomes for socio economic transformation.

Madam Sarah Osei, Regional Lead for Instill Africa, said, with teachers being at the core of the educational system, they needed to have the right skills and expertise.

She said her outfit was happy to support the Government and all educational institutions in Ghana, adding that education in Africa, was highly challenged, and required radical intervention for positive change.

The Regional Lead said Instill Education sought to reshape teaching and learning in Africa to, especially, address the over 17 million teacher gaps project by UNESCO for Sub Saharan Africa, by 2030.

Seven thousand teachers would be trained nationwide as a part of the project.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

