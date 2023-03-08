Fodome Paramountcy breaks ground to construct Senior High School 

By Edward Williams

Fodome (V/R), March 8, GNA – Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa II, Paramount Chief of Fodome Traditional Area, has cut the sod for the construction of a nine-unit Senior High School (SHS) block.

The school to be named Fodome Senior High School, which is a community initiative, would receive support from the Adanu Volunteers and the Hohoe Municipal Assembly.

Togbega Akpatsa, in a speech during a ceremony held at Fodome Helu on the theme: “The urgent need for a Secondary School in Fodome: The time to act is now,” said the Paramountcy had been making efforts many years ago to construct a senior high school but to no avail.

He said the initiative was to prevent the wards from travelling far in accessing a secondary education.

Togbega Akpatsa urged all citizens of Fodome to take the initiative seriously and support its fruition.

He said the Paramountcy was grateful to the Adanu Volunteers and efforts of Reverend Father Sebastian Eli Tsedza, an indigene for his goodwill towards the traditional area.

Mr Richard Yinkah, Founder and Executive Director, Adanu, said they were a non-profit organisation, which had worked for over 20 years in the Volta region.

He said they had an impact on education in the region every year hence supporting the Paramountcy’s initiative.

Mr Yinkah noted that the project was expected to be an “all hands-on deck” affair and urged the community members to avail themselves when called upon.

Togbe Zeh II, Chairman of the Project Committee, called on citizens home and abroad to donate towards the project, adding that their contributions would be much appreciated.

Mrs Janet Valerie Datsa Agbotse, Hohoe Municipal Director of Education, said education was the bedrock of development and was elated by the initiative of the Paramountcy.

She said the Directorate would do its best to ensure effective administration of the school when commissioned.

The school project, which is expected to be completed in 12 months, would have a library, clinic, dormitories, and chapel.

Funds were raised in aid of supporting the initiative.

GNA

