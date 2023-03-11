Support reformation of prison inmates, Bono Minister appeals to public

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Mar. 11, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has presented street bulbs to the Sunyani Central Prisons to improve security in the prison’s enclave and appealed to the public to support the Ghana Prison Service in the reformation of inmates.

She said the reformation and successful reintegration of convicts remained a shared and collective responsibility, saying everybody must support the activities of the Service to better reform the convicts and successfully re-integrate them into the society.

Speaking at a short presentation ceremony held at the premises of the Central Prison in Sunyani, the Regional Minister commended the prison officers for their selflessness, saying despite the many challenges confronting the Service, officers and personnel had continued to keep the inmates safe.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene entreated the personnel to adhere to high professional standards and to always channel their grievances and problems through laid down procedures, saying the government was also working hard to enhance their conditions of service.

The Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP) Amponsah Duah, a Deputy Commander, Operations at the Central Prisons, expressed appreciation to the Regional Minister, and appealed for more support.

He appealed to the Regional Minister to intervene and facilitate the reshaping of the access roads within the prison’s enclave.

The Regional Minister later interacted with the newly-recruited officers of the Service and advised them to remain loyal and faithful in serving the nation.

GNA

