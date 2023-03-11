Presbyterian Relief Services and Development provides Tuime community with potable water

Patience Gbeze

Akatsi (VR), March 11, GNA – The Presbyterian Relief Services and Development (PRESED) in collaboration with Ghana Outlook, a UK-based Non-Governmental Organization, has donated a borehole to the Tuime community in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.

The 10,000-litre borehole will help solve the water supply challenges of the people of the town and the neighbouring communities.

The Assembly Member for the Electoral Area, Mr Wonder Gatepe, noted that before the water project, access to clean water was a challenge, especially throughout the Akatsi Township.

He said women and children had to travel long distances at dawn in search of water, especially during the dry season.

“As part of their search, they were endangered in terms of security, and sometimes suffered snake bites and other forms of diseases.

He, therefore, expressed his gratitude for the gesture and asked for God’s blessings for the donors.

Mr. John Stuart Walker, a Trustee of Ghana Outlook, sensitised the community members on the proper use of the borehole and its maintenance.

He also indicated that their visit was to inspect all other projects in the Akatsi area and beneficiary communities.

He also encouraged the community members to coordinate with the Assembly member to gather appropriate feedback on the use of the water system for feedback to the donors.

He explained that the data needed to improve the service include; how much safe water community members use on daily basis; how much time does it save women and children going to collect water; and reduction of sickness as a result of drinking a safe water.

Mrs. Rebecca Teiko Sabah, the National Director for Development and Social Services of the Presbyterian Church, expressed joy for witnessing the dedication and commissioning of the borehole to serve the Tuime community.

She indicated that the project was made possible with support from the Ghana Outlook, UK and the Tuime water system was the 14th project carried out across the country.

She outlined the work of the Church through social services and sensitised the community on the importance of having clean water, good health, and maintaining hygiene among others, especially the children.

Mrs Sabah advised the community members to take good care and maintain the water facility to benefit everyone in the community.

She indicated that the provision of the water system would reduce work load on women and children to enable them get enough time to embark on their social and economic activities.

She used the parable of the talents to admonish them to maintain the system to serve other people.

Some of the community members also expressed their appreciation to the donors for the gesture, which they said, would improve socio-economic development in the area.

Present at the ceremony were: Rev. Dr. Emmanuel K. Sarbah, PCG National Director, Missions and Evangelism, Mr. Emmanuel Ankamah, Coordinator, PRESED, Rev. Evans Agblegah, District Minister, Sogakope, Mr. Vincent Ayim, Caretaker Ghana Outlook Team and representatives from the Assembly.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

