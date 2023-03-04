Speaker pays tribute to late Jirapa Paramount Chief, calls for celebration of his life

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, March 04, GNA – Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has called for the need to celebrate illustrious citizens who lived exemplary lives when they depart to eternity.

He said, instead of mourning them as it was usually done, such great citizens must be celebrated.

“Great leaders are those who make huge sacrifices for the betterment of their society and humanity in general,” Mr Bagbin made the call when the family of the late Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area, Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II, called on him to formally announce his passing and arrangements for his burial and final funeral rites.

Late Ansoleh Ganaa II was known in private life as Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri.

The late traditional ruler was a former Inspector General of Police from October 1, 1996, to January 21, 2001.

During his time, he distinguished himself to the admiration of many, notably the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The Speaker noted that great men were not born but were made and they became great through their dedication to service and the sacrifices they made for others.

He, therefore, urged the current generation of leaders to emulate the late traditional ruler’s professionalism and his commitment to duty and work hard to improve the living conditions of the people.

Mr Paul King Aryene (Rtd), the leader of the delegation expressed gratitude to the Speaker for the glowing tribute paid in honour of their paramount chief particularly also the immense support he had extended to the family since the demise of their illustrious chief.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

