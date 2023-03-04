Church, state must work together to advance country’s interests—Speaker

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, March 04, GNA – Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Bagbin, says the church and the state must work together to advance the country’s interests.

He has therefore called on religious leaders to focus on governance rather than engaging in partisan politics to ensure continuous growth and development.

Mr Bagbin said when he was presented with the Defender of Faith award by the Bible and Governance Ghana, at Parliament House, Accra.

He was honoured with the award in recognition of his remarkable efforts to promote cultural values and embody the principles of Christ.

Expressing his gratitude for the honour, Mr Bagbin emphasised his commitment to upholding Ghana’s unique cultural values and encouraged Ghanaians to promote them rather than imitating other cultures.

He said: “Reflecting on Ghana’s 30-year journey as a republic, there is the need for Ghanaians to view each other as brothers and sisters, disregarding any differences based on colour, tribe, or political affiliation, and work towards creating a society where merit was valued.”

Mr Bagbin encouraged African nations to unite and embrace their cultural values as a means of gaining respect and value in the global arena.

Reverend Jonathan Blay, the Leader of the delegation, expressed his admiration for Mr Bagbin’s leadership, stating that he was a role model who was passionate about cultural values.

Mr Bagbin was presented with the honour for serving as a shining example of a leader whose public service sets an admirable benchmark for others to emulate.

“His exceptional leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to his values make him a true inspiration and a symbol of excellence in public service,” he said.

Mr Blay commended Mr Bagbin for his experience in parliamentary works, describing him as an epitome of an elder at home.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

