Nana Ette Akrade II, Gwira Banso Chief calls for support to develop Anyako-Konu

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, March 07, GNA – Nana Ette Akrade II, the Chief of Gwira Banso in the Nzema East municipality has called on all Anyako-Konu citizens in Western Region to unite in the rebuilding process of their hometown.

He noted how the Anyako-Konu community produced prominent citizens serving in different capacities across the globe and the need to return to their heritage.

The Chief of Gwira Banso, whose paternal lineage is the Anyako-Konu said this during the visit of Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, Dufia of Anyako-Konu and the Paramount Chief of Amugo-Vego Traditional area in the Volta Region to his clansmen within the Western Region.

The visit by the Paramount Chief forms part of programmes and activities drawn to engage all citizens abroad, sell the new development vision of Anyako-Konu area to them and have their support to accelerate development in the area.

Nana Ette Akrade II said as a product of inter-tribal marriage, he recognised the value of exchanged cultures, values and belief systems which promoted unity and oneness in development.

He has therefore entreated all and sundry to value each other’s difference to the better of society.

He said, “we the citizens of Anyako-Konu are prepared to rally behind our chief to succeed…we have been with Him and shared lots of ideas and with our collective support we will see a new Anyako-Konu.

Togbi Gligui addressing the clansmen at a colourful ceremony in Takoradi said, “we believe in engaging and problem-solving approach to maintain law and order for development “.

He said the re-development of the Anyako-Konu into a modern township remained a prior vision since ascending the throne to attract citizens of the area back home.

“We have started with drawings and approval processes…our economic basis for all this is tourism…we have a lot of water that we must take advantage of to grow our local economy “, the Chief added.

He was grateful to the leadership of the Union in the Western Region for mobilising themselves into a dynamic group you stimulate investment and growth back in their hometown.

The Paramount Chief reported on the urgent steps taken to solve the potable water situation in the area.

Mr Seth Awuku, the Acting Director of the Animens hotel on Takoradi and a member of the Anyako-Konu group in Takoradi praised the leadership approach of the new Paramount Chief describing him as one willing to consult, learn from others and all engaging approach to govern.

He therefore encouraged people from the area to support the Chief to unearth all his development aspirations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

