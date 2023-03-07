Company calls on Ghanaians to patronise Made-in-Ghana goods

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, March 7, GNA – Mr Joseph Agyei-Boakye, Business Development Manager of the Souvenirs and More, has added his voice to the call on Ghanaians to patronise made-in-Ghana goods to complement government’s efforts to stabilize the cedi and revive the economy.

He said every Ghanaian must rethink and consider developing an appetite for locally made products because ‘that is also a veritable way to tackle the current economic hardship’.

Mr Agyei-Boakye made the call when the company introduced new products unto the Ghanaian market in Accra on Friday.

Some of the made-in-Ghana products are bamboo flasks, gift sets for corporate institutions and branded cups.

Mr Agyei-Boakye noted that high inflation, increased petroleum prices and taxation had consequently made a huge toll on imported products adding that ‘we must embrace and patronise what we have to boost the local economy’.

The Business Development Manager said ‘we must all be imbibed with the culture of patronising our locally manufactured goods and services to boost the economy’.

He stressed the need for intensify public education to make Ghanaians understand and appreciate the relevance n of patronising locally made products during times of economic hardship.

Mr Agyei-Boakye noted that products branding remained a pre-requisite and asked Ghanian entrepreneurs to do good branding and packaging of their products to meet international standards.

‘Ghanaians will; develop the taste and patronise our locally made products if we make them attractive in the market to compete with the imported products’, he said adding that ‘we must grow what we eat and eat what we grow’.

GNA

