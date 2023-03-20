“My target is to build a winsome team” — Chris Hughton

By Francis Ofori

Kumasi, March.20, GNA – Chris Hughton, newly appointed Head coach of the Black Stars says his focus is to develop a winning team that can achieve major successes during his tenure.

The former Brighton man, who served as Technical Advisor of the senior side during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was appointed by the GFA last month to lead the team to end its over 41 years trophy drought.

The Black Stars Coach speaking during his unveiling ceremony in Kumasi said, “We want to see a winning team because there would be lots of questions as to the type of football, which players are playing, and why these players are not playing, but ultimately what we need to see is a winning football”.

According to Coach Hughton, he was committed to put together a good team, which would go a long way to achieve the best they could achieve for Ghanaians.

Coach Hughton described the Black Stars as one which had more talented young players and was fit to make his mission achievable, having worked with them for a year now.

Speaking on whether he could assure Ghanaians of a trophy anytime soon, the experienced gaffer said, “There is no one coach that would guarantee a trophy, because you cannot guarantee anything, what we can guarantee is to work hard, so we can to bring a team together to create the right tactics, the right mentality to put ourselves in the best position to do that”.

The UEFA Pro License coach goes down into Ghana’s history books as the 34th Coach since Ghana last won the African Cup of Nations trophy in Libya 41 years ago.

The 62-year-old’s first match as coach of the Back Stars would be the 2024 African Cup of Nations qualifier game against the Palancas of Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this Thursday before the return leg on March 27, 2023.

