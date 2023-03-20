Bulgaria: Free Checkups for Tuberculosis Begin in All Regional Capitals

Sofia, March 20 (BTA/GNA) – Free checkups for tuberculosis were launched at the TB diagnosis and treatment establishments in Bulgaria’s regional capitals on Monday, the Health Ministry reported. March 24 is World Tuberculosis Day, whose theme this year is “Yes! We can end TB!”

In 2022, there were 775 people with TB registered in Bulgaria, early estimates show. This compares with 2,280 people in 2012. The number of men with TB is double the number of women. The worst affected age group is 45-54 years (23% of all cases), followed by 65 years and over (22%), 55-64 years (20%), 35-44 years (16%), and 25-34 years (9%). Among those aged 0 to 17 years, there were 49 TB cases in 2022, accounting for 6.3% of all TB cases in the country.

Thanks to the implementation of national tuberculosis prevention and control programmes, the incidence of the disease has declined steadily from 26.6 cases per 100,000 population in 2012 to 14.8 per 100,000 in 2022, the Health Ministry said, providing early estimates.

TB diagnosis, treatment and prevention in Bulgaria are free of charge, regardless of the person’s health insurance status. Every year, the Health Ministry provides funding for first-line TB medicines, chemoprophylaxis drugs, vaccines, diagnosis means and laboratory consumables as well as financial support to TB hospitals.

The disease is curable and preventable, provided it is diagnosed on time and the patient receives high-quality therapy.

BTA/GNA

