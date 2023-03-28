A Star Essex to rock Ghana soon

Accra, March 28, GNA – Ashley Kane, a United Kingdom(UK) based Ghanaian high profile musician , wants to return to “Ghana home where my heart is to create opportunities and collaborate with upcoming artists.”

Known in showbiz circles as A Star Essex, Ashley also wants to venture into the movie industry with a growing fan base in the UK and it would mean so much more to do what he loves in a place where his from.

A Star Essex brings a whole new quality of music inspired by some of the greatest minds, a statement issued by publicists to the Ghana News Agency said.

After many years in the background of the music industry, its time for Ashley Kane to live up to his moniker, A Star Essex.

The 35 year old triple threat artist from Ilford Lane has put the work in from a young age. Growing up in East and South London, the young Ashley was inspired through the singing of his mother and auntie, and watching his uncle in London Posse videos growing up.

Ashley went on to study Performing Arts at Hammersmith College, Music at South Thames College and attended youth centres that held rap battles that he took part in at a time when social media was not as advanced as we know it to be today.

When the the harsh realities of life took over, Ashley wanted to be in the music industry but began as backstage security at major music events and festivals.

The passion for ascension for A Star Essex is not purely for his own success. His aim is to sell his music world wide then go back to Africa and build his home country, Ghana.

The video for single GH was filmed in Ghana, and the video is a love letter to his home country. The song itself is a rousing, positive tune with a sick hook and catchy beats. I honestly can’t stop singing the chorus to myself since hearing it.

Its an exciting time for Ashley. He got the nickname, A Star Essex, because he was becoming so well known around Essex.

He has collaborated with some of the hottest of the ranking in the UK and performed as main attraction/headline act as part of many line ups at Spring Break Festival in Amsterdam 2018/2019 and also performing in Corfu during the summer.

There are live PAs that featured bbc 1xtra Dj Charlie sloth (see Instagram for more) and a new EP, called drill & Blues also hit singles like “GH” and 2018’s viral song “My Jumper”

The track “My Jumper”was released and it’s is a track that A Star’s growing army of fans love with live broadcasts streaming around the world of reaction videos.

There are also more videos dropping throughout the year.

Its clear that, with his focus and passion, alongside his obvious talent, and insider knowledge of the industry, big things are about to happen for Ashley.

Its been a long time coming. But, after serving his time underground, and behind the scenes, A Star Essex is finally coming to the forefront.

“My Jumper”was released across all major digital platforms on March 13th 2018

