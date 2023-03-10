Kumasi High court bars enskinment of new Sarkin Zongo for Ashanti

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi March 10, GNA – A Kumasi High Court has placed interim injunction on the enskinment of a new Sarkin Zongo (Zongo Chief) for the Ashanti region.

The court presided by Mr Samuel Obeng-Diawuo, granted the order after hearing the affidavit of the plaintiff, Alhaji Mohammed Usman Muntawakil, which was read by his counsel, Mr Silas Kwaku Yeboah Akowuah.

The injunction will remain in force for 10 days and the plaintiff shall repeat the application on notice to the defendants.

The court ordered the kingmakers, their agents or those acting on their behalf to refrain from enskinning the defendant, Alhaji Sidi Abdul Kadir, as the new Sarkin Zongo.

It also ordered the defendant to refrain from allowing himself to be enskinned as the next Sarkin Zongo of Ashanti.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

