Intensify monitoring to reverse BECE outcomes in Sissala West—DCE urges stakeholders

By Mohammed Balu

Sorbelle, (UWR), March 01, GNA – Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the District Chief Executive for the Sissala West, has appealed to stakeholders in education to increase the frequency of the periodic monitoring of schools.

She said that had been one of the essential tools for improving the academic performance of students and would help improve the performance of the district in subsequent years’ Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Madam Hor made the call in Sorbelle during the 12th edition of the Gandawi Naabahilme festival celebrated by the Pulima Paramountcy of the Gandawi traditional council on the theme: “Combating Violent Extremism in Our Communities: A Shared Responsibility”.

She observed that the standard of education in the Sissala West District and the Upper West Region at large was falling if compared to the Nineties when the region was known for its quality standard and good students.

“We need a collective effort from both the teachers and parents to support restoring discipline in the children to improve their academic performance”, she said.

The DCE added that a comparative analysis of the performance of the BECE and the West Africa School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results in the region painted a very gloomy picture as the results kept worsening each year per the available statistics.

She said the government’s intervention policies of Free Senior High School (SHS), absorption of BECE/WASSCE fee for all final year students, and supply of wireless internet network to SHS and educational directorates across the country were geared towards improving the sector.

The DCE said despite those interventions, the standard of performance of BECE this year still showed that government intervention alone could not be the only solution to solving the country’s educational challenges and performance.

“I therefore, encourage the District Directorate, as the Educational Headquarters in the District of Sissala West to also support by increasing the number of times used for the periodic monitoring as that has always been one of the critical tools for the improvement of the academic performance of students.

I strongly believe that when the measures mentioned are put in place by all stakeholders, we will see an improvement in our performance next year” She stated.

The DCE stressed that the theme for this year’s celebration “Combating Violent Extremism in Our Communities; A Shared Responsibility” was appropriate and relevant in the wake of violent extremist activities in some African countries, including Ghana’s neighbouring countries in the Sahel region, which should serve as a continued reminder of the threat that terrorism poses.

She assured Ghanaians that government will take the necessary measures that guarantee their safety and security.

She called for collaboration as the security agencies alone could not win the fight against the canker of violent extremism and terrorism.

Mr Mohammed Adam Sukparu, the Member of Parliament for the Sissala West constituency, called on the people to continue to be united and urged them not to see their leaders belonging to different political parties as a challenge, but see the strengths that come from their diversity.

He commended the organizers of the festival for their commitment to bringing all the people of the clan together every year through the Gandawi Naabahilme.

School children from Sorbelle thrilled the participants with a local dance ‘Guguoyilla’, whilst the Jitong community in a cultural display danced the ‘Nankpayilla’ dance of the hunters.

The Fulani community also participated by dancing to their traditional songs.

All the nine Communities of the Gandawi clan – Sorbelle, Silbelle, Buoti and Gborima, Limiera, Kandia, Jitong, Kupulima, and Pulima – danced to various Sissala traditional songs, dirges, and appellations for the good harvest and hoping for a better harvest in the ensuing years.

