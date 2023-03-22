Ethiopia removes Tigray party from terror list

Addis Ababa, Mar. 22, (dpa/GNA) – Ethiopia’s parliament removed the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) from the country’s list of terrorist groups on Wednesday.

The Ethiopian state broadcaster EBC reported that the majority of Ethiopia’s 547 lawmakers voted in favour of the de-listing, with just 61 rejecting the motion, and five abstaining.

The Ethiopian government and the TPLF signed a peace agreement in South Africa in November 2022, ending the two-year civil war and the blockade of the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray.

The UN estimates that in Tigray alone half a million people lost their lives during the conflict.

The TPLF was placed on the East African country’s terror list in May 2021 after the conflict broke out, along with another rebel group, the Oromo Liberation Army.

GNA

