Monitor: Israel attacks Aleppo airport for second time this month

Beirut, Mar. 22, (dpa/GNA) – Israeli warplanes attacked the Aleppo airport in Syria for the second time this month on Wednesday, temporarily putting it out of service, a war monitor and state media reported.

Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying that Israeli “air aggression” had targeted the vicinity of Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria, causing some material damage at the facility.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has been monitoring violence in Syria since 2011, reported that Israeli airstrikes had targeted and completely destroyed a weapons depot belonging to Iranian-backed militias near the airport.

The Israeli military did not comment on the reports.

Israel regularly bombs targets in neighbouring war-torn Syria in an effort to prevent arch-rival Iran from expanding its influence there.

Earlier this month, Syria and the Observatory had already accused Israel of striking the Aleppo airport.

GNA

