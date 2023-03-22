Akontombra Government Hospital refurbished  

By Alex Baah Boad

Sefwi-Akontombra(WN/R), March 22, GNA-The Vemed Health project Ghana Limited, the construction firm working on the Sefwi-Akontombra Government hospital project in the Western North Region has handed over the facility to the government.

The project started in 2018.

Mr Samuel Quinoo, a representative of the construction firm on behalf of the Company handed over the keys to the facility to the Ghana Health Service through the Ministry of Health.

At a short handing over ceremony, Dr. Nicholas Adjabu, Head of the Biological and Engineering Directorate, Ministry of Health received the keys and equipment which included one Ambulance, One Pick up Vehicle and Four motorbikes for the facility.

Nana Kwabena Ebi II, Chief of Akontombra lauded the Member of Parliament for the area Mr Alex Djornobuah Tetteh for lobbying for the project in the area to improve the wellbeing of the people.

The Chief also commended the government for fulfilling another promise to the people of the area.

Mr Alex Djonorbuah Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for Akontombra was happy that the government through the Ministry of Health had fulfilled such a great need in the area.

Mr Yawson Amoah, District Chief Executive thanked the government for the provision of other social amenities in the district.

GNA

