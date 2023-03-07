Alternative Dispute Resolution Week to start on March 13

By Joyce Danso

Accra, March 7, GNA – This year’s Legal Year Term Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week would commence on Monday, March 13, 2023.

A statement from the Judicial Service said the week would witness a mass mediation of cases at all 132 ADR connected courts.

The ADR Week is under the theme: “Improving Access to Justice a Post-Pandemic through the use of ADR.”

The statement said the Justice Angelina Homiah- Mensah, a Justice of the Court of Appeal and Judge-in-charge, is expected to address the press on Monday 13, 2023.

It said activities during the week would include sensitization of Court Users in all Court Connected ADR Courts and sensitization of Circuit Court Judges, Magistrates, Staff and Mediators in the regions.

According to the statement, there would also be nationwide media engagements on ADR and ADR Coordinators.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

