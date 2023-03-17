Christian Atsu: Mourners arrive to pay last respect

Accra, March 17, GNA – Mourners have started arriving at the State House to pay their last respect to Christian Atsu Twasam, Ghana’s former winger.

As early as 0530 hours, mourners, some foreigners, started gathering at the forecourt of the State House, as the football fraternity joined the family, Ghana and the rest of the world to bid farewell to the international football star.

It is a solemn atmosphere as tributes pour in memory of Atsu.

His alma mater, Potsin T. I Ahmadiyya Senior High School, described him as an exemplary person and a philanthropist.

They were pained that just a few days of sending a message to indicate his readiness to support developmental projects in the School, he died in the tragic earthquake in Türkey early February 2023.

The funeral service is characterised by traditional drumming and singing of hymns as people file past his casket.

What is on the lips of many is his ‘million-dollar’ smile.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia arrived at the funeral ground at about 0900 hours amid chorale music.

Other dignitaries the GNA spotted at 0900 hours are former President John Dramani Mahama, the Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei-Opare, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, and a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and some Ministers, including the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku.

The Ghana Police Band is in attendance.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

